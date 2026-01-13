O Connor Financial Group LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.6% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $46,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of PSEP stock opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

