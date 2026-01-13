Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,655 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.1% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock opened at $422.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $245.15 and a twelve month high of $425.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

