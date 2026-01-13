iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS is Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $86,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $147.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.