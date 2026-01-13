ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 541.6% in December

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,217 shares, a growth of 541.6% from the December 15th total of 969 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,142 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

ASMVY stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

About ASMPT

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) is a Hong Kong–based provider of semiconductor and electronic assembly equipment. The company specializes in designing and manufacturing surface-mount technology (SMT) placement machines, flip-chip bonders and systems for wafer-level packaging. Its solutions are used by electronics manufacturers, semiconductor foundries and outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers worldwide.

ASMPT’s product portfolio encompasses high-speed pick-and-place machines, thermal equipment for reflow and curing processes, and advanced deposition tools for etch, physical vapor deposition (PVD), plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD) applications.

