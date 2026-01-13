The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 23rd

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a 10.0% increase from The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE American: GLU) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with current dividend income and capital appreciation. The trust primarily invests in equity and debt securities of utility and utility-related companies around the world. Its portfolio includes common stocks, preferred shares and corporate bonds issued by firms engaged in electric, gas, water and telecommunications services, as well as infrastructure businesses that support these industries.

GLU’s investment approach emphasizes established, dividend-paying companies with the potential for steady earnings and cash flow.

