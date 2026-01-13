iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Shares Acquired by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.1% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $85.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

