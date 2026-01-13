Kiker Wealth Management LLC Has $12.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kiker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 94,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 383.0%.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

