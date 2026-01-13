Kiker Wealth Management LLC Buys 189,156 Shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. $SUPV

Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) by 148.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Grupo Supervielle worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sparta 24 Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 39,572.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 1,002,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 243.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 59,586 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:SUPV opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.76.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.46). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $178.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV) is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

