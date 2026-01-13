S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,868,750,000 after purchasing an additional 315,916 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 928,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.14.

Shares of SPGI opened at $544.34 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.54.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.800-15.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

