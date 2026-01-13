Janney Capital Management LLC Has $19.44 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,606,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,696,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,586,000.

Shares of KBE opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $64.11.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index consists of common stocks of national money centers and regional banks or thrifts listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or another United States national securities exchange, (NASDAQ)/National Market System (NMS).

