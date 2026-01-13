Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 26,851 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,851 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.91. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $202.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

