Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 7,577 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $105,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 262.9% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.34 and a 200-day moving average of $185.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $505.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

