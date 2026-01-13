Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 10,762 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.7% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in Edison International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Edison International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

