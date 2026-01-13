Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.33 Million Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 60.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in NiSource by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 39,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE NI opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.64 and a 12 month high of $44.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $345,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. UBS Group upped their price objective on NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on NiSource in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.