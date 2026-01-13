Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,141 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $1,583,000. Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 459.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,607,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,714,000 after buying an additional 232,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 973,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,948,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $434,349.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $118.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

