Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.62 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,308 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,995 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 856,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,434,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CFG opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $62.16.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

