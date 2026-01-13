SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 323.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,986,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in US Foods by 84.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,580,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,310 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in US Foods by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,003,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,157,000 after buying an additional 373,321 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

In other news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This trade represents a 34.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USFD stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. US Foods had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.43%.The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

