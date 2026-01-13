SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single?family detached homes, townhomes and multi?family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master?planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

