Imperial Oil FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.73. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 2.4%

IMO stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 2,275.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO) is a Canadian integrated energy company involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of petroleum and petrochemical products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Imperial has operated in Canada for well over a century and is one of the country’s long-standing energy firms. The company is majority-owned by Exxon Mobil Corporation, which provides strategic and technical links to global upstream and downstream capabilities.

Imperial’s operations span upstream activities—exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas and oil-sands resources—and downstream operations including refining, manufacturing of fuels and lubricants, petrochemical products, and retail distribution.

