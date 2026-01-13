Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Peabody Energy (BTU)

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/11/2026 – Peabody Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 1/3/2026 – Peabody Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/2/2026 – Peabody Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/12/2025 – Peabody Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/22/2025 – Peabody Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/19/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Peabody Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.45%.
Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peabody Energy
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.