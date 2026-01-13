Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Peabody Energy (BTU)

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2026 – Peabody Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2026 – Peabody Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2026 – Peabody Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/29/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/12/2025 – Peabody Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Peabody Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2025 – Peabody Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.45%.

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world’s largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company’s operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody’s product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

