Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Up 49.4% – What’s Next?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report) rose 49.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 5,273,751 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 2,203,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Positive Sentiment: Raises cash to advance exploration/development — a bought?deal indicates committed financing that can fund drilling, permitting or technical work and reduce short?term funding risk. Oroco Resource Corp.: Oroco Files Prospectus Supplement in Connection with Bought Deal Public Offering

Raises cash to advance exploration/development — a bought?deal indicates committed financing that can fund drilling, permitting or technical work and reduce short?term funding risk. Neutral Sentiment: Prospectus supplement formalizes the offering mechanics (timing, number of securities, agents) but details that determine market impact (pricing, use of proceeds breakdown) may be in the supplement and final prospectus. Watch for the offering size and buyer commitments when released. Oroco Resource Corp.: Oroco Files Prospectus Supplement in Connection with Bought Deal Public Offering

Prospectus supplement formalizes the offering mechanics (timing, number of securities, agents) but details that determine market impact (pricing, use of proceeds breakdown) may be in the supplement and final prospectus. Watch for the offering size and buyer commitments when released. Negative Sentiment: Potential dilution and near?term selling pressure — a public offering increases share count and may weigh on the stock once new shares are issued or if underwriters hedge. Investors should gauge dilution extent once final terms are disclosed. Oroco Resource Corp.: Oroco Files Prospectus Supplement in Connection with Bought Deal Public Offering

Oroco Resource Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$165.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Oroco Resource

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

