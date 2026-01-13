Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Update

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 150,673 shares, a growth of 323.6% from the December 15th total of 35,567 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 871,875 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amesite in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ AMST opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Amesite has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 1,727.32% and a negative return on equity of 137.45%.

Amesite, Inc (NASDAQ: AMST) is a software company specializing in AI-driven digital learning and training solutions. Its cloud-based platform enables organizations to create, manage and deliver customized online courses and professional development programs. Leveraging machine learning and natural language processing, the platform offers real-time analytics, adaptive content recommendations, multimedia assessments and community collaboration tools to support both synchronous and asynchronous learning.

The company’s primary end markets include corporate enterprises, higher education institutions, government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

