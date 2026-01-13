SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR Holdings Reduced by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,593 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,865,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 163.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $104.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.88.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960. Each REIT in the REIT Index is weighted by its float-adjusted market capitalization. That is, each security is weighted to reflect the attainable market performance of the security, which reflects that portion of securities shares that are accessible to investors.

