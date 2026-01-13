Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

PRTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Priority Technology from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

PRTH opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $241.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.74 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 181,795 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Priority Technology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 594,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 236,622 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Priority Technology by 70.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 19.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 87,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 422,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 118,293 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector.

The company’s management team is focused on evaluating target businesses that offer scalable technology products or services, including software, digital platforms and related infrastructure.

