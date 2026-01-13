IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Receives $6.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.3333.

IOBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered IO Biotech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised IO Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IO Biotech from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut IO Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

IO Biotech stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech ApS is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, specializing in the development of novel immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s proprietary platform focuses on activating and sustaining anti-tumor immune responses by targeting the PD-L1 immune checkpoint. IO Biotech’s lead candidate, IO-VAC(R), is a peptide-based cancer vaccine designed to induce durable T-cell responses against PD-L1–expressing tumors.

Since its founding in 2013, IO Biotech has advanced IO-VAC(R) into multiple clinical trials, including Phase II studies in patients with metastatic melanoma.

