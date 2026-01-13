FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,006.45. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 39,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,574,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,589,675. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,088. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in FormFactor by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,904,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,541,000 after purchasing an additional 749,088 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in FormFactor by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $583,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 54.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 57,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $73.12 on Thursday. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.30.

FormFactor, Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor’s product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

