Analysts Set FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) PT at $29.25

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOTE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of FiscalNote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FiscalNote in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of FiscalNote stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FiscalNote has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.83 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FiscalNote will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTE. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in FiscalNote by 4,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FiscalNote by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote is a technology and data services company specializing in government and regulatory intelligence. Founded in 2013 by Timothy Hwang, Gerald Yao and Jonathan Chen, the company is headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in New York, Brussels, London, Singapore and Hong Kong. FiscalNote went public in March 2021 through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NOTE.

The company’s flagship software-as-a-service platform aggregates legislative and regulatory data from jurisdictions around the world, combining that information with AI-driven analytics and expert commentary.

