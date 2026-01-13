Analysts Set Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) Price Target at $11.96

Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.9583.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investments from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group downgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Two Harbors Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Two Harbors Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

Two Harbors Investments stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Two Harbors Investments has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Two Harbors Investments had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 44.10%.The company had revenue of ($18.67) million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is presently -54.40%.

In other news, insider Robert Rush sold 23,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $269,679.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,506.01. This trade represents a 19.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 55,488 shares of Two Harbors Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $633,672.96. Following the transaction, the executive owned 166,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,509.94. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 129,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,050 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investments by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 85,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 11.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investments Corp. is a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as non-agency residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights and credit risk transfer securities. The company seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders by employing leverage to enhance net interest income derived from its portfolio of high-quality fixed-income assets.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Two Harbors operates through a self-managed platform that combines portfolio management, risk-management and securitization expertise.

