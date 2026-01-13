FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) versus APA (NASDAQ:APA) Head to Head Contrast

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Free Report) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FieldPoint Petroleum and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00 APA 3 16 6 0 2.12

APA has a consensus target price of $26.64, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A APA 15.49% 19.86% 7.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

83.0% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and APA”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A APA $9.74 billion 0.91 $804.00 million $4.16 5.99

APA has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Summary

APA beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally. APA Corporation was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

