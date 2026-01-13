Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Target Price at C$14.00

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.07. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.29 and a 1 year high of C$15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$452.18 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 42.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3956262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.55%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,000. This represents a 11.11% increase in their position. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

