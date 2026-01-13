Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) Receives $28.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.3125.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Smithfield Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Smithfield Foods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Smithfield Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Smithfield Foods by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smithfield Foods by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smithfield Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Smithfield Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:SFD opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. Smithfield Foods has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Smithfield Foods’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Smithfield Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: SFD) is one of the world’s largest pork processors and hog producers. Founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, the company has grown from a regional ham producer into a fully integrated food company offering a broad range of fresh pork, value-added meats and prepared foods. Its product portfolio includes bacon, ham, sausage, ribs and deli meats marketed under well-known brands such as Smithfield®, Nathan’s Famous® and Eckrich®.

Smithfield operates a network of hog production facilities, processing plants and distribution centers across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

