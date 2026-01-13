Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CPIX opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of -0.53.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 8.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPIX. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company’s flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

Further Reading

