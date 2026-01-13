BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) Receives $6.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.1250.

FUFU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BitFuFu from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BitFuFu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FUFU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

BitFuFu Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BitFuFu in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BitFuFu in the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUFU opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $561.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. BitFuFu has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 13.57%.The business had revenue of $180.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Analysts anticipate that BitFuFu will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.