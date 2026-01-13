Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.09.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTES

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.5%

Insider Activity

GTES opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

In related news, CFO Lawrence B. Mallard sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $505,220.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 177,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,566.79. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 751.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,137,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 1,003,580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,105,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE: GTES) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company’s portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.