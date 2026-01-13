Reeds, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:REED) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Reeds’ (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 14th. Reeds had issued 2,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Reeds to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Reeds Stock Performance

Shares of REED opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Reeds has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Reeds (OTCMKTS:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter. Reeds had a negative net margin of 42.48% and a negative return on equity of 358.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reeds will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reeds Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the development, production and distribution of craft soft drinks, mixers and functional beverages that feature real ginger and other natural ingredients. The company’s flagship Reed’s Ginger Brew line includes Original, Extra and Stronger formulations, each brewed using fresh ginger root to deliver a balance of spicy flavor and perceived health benefits. Reed’s also markets a portfolio of craft sodas under the Virgil’s brand, offering varieties such as Root Beer, Craft Cola and Vanilla Cream Soda without artificial sweeteners or preservatives.

Founded in 1989 by Christopher J.

