Wall Street Zen Downgrades Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) to Hold

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $64.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.92. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $89.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth $2,006,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 30.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile



Sonic Automotive, Inc is a publicly traded automotive retailer that operates a network of franchised new-car dealerships and used-vehicle dealerships across the United States. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company offers a range of services that include vehicle sales, leasing, finance and insurance products, service and parts, and collision repair. Sonic Automotive’s dealerships represent numerous major automotive brands, and the company also markets a broad selection of pre-owned vehicles under its own banner.

In addition to its core dealership operations, Sonic Automotive has developed digital retail capabilities that allow customers to research, shop and complete transactions online.

