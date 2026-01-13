Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $103.33.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NSIT opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.76. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $181.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 1.72%.Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 684.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $280,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

