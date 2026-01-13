J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $3.0959 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $206.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.46 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $208.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $227.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.86.

Key Headlines Impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Here are the key news stories impacting J.B. Hunt Transport Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded JBHT to “Overweight” and raised its price target from $176 to $211 — a notable analyst vote of confidence that can support upside. J.P. Morgan raises price target to $211

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CAO John Kuhlow sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $579,726.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,957.20. This represents a 19.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $380,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,029.96. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Quantessence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

