Cogeco (CGECF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $527.8670 million for the quarter.

Cogeco Price Performance

CGECF opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc (OTCMKTS:CGECF) is a Canadian telecommunications and media company that provides a suite of residential and business services. The company’s offerings include cable television, high-speed Internet access, and digital voice services, delivered over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. Through its core cable operations in Ontario and Quebec, Cogeco serves hundreds of communities with a focus on delivering reliable connectivity and enhanced entertainment packages.

In the United States, Cogeco operates under the Atlantic Broadband brand, serving multiple markets along the East Coast and in the Midwest.

