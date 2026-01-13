Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

CRI opened at $35.57 on Friday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $757.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 555.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1,208.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Carter’s by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s, Inc (NYSE: CRI) is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children’s apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company’s core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter’s flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B’gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct?to?consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

