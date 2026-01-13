IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s Why

Ieh Corp (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

IEH Trading Up 3.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a PE ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24.

Get IEH alerts:

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IEH had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IEH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.