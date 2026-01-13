Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Trading Down 15.3% – Here’s What Happened

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.11. 624,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 435,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 15.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$145.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.99.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,600 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

