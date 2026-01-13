Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 3,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.29. The company has a market cap of C$321.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada. The company derives its revenue from rental operations and property management.

