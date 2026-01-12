NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFG) Short Interest Update

NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 153 shares, a growth of 665.0% from the December 15th total of 20 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 613 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 303. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $56.28.
About NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
- Gold Breakout ALERT
Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.