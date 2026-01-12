Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.75 and last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 25674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

Los Andes Copper Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.04. The company has a current ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The firm has a market cap of C$357.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83 and a beta of 0.02.

About Los Andes Copper

(Get Free Report)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile. It is also involved in the development of a hydroelectric project. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.