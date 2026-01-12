BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,898 shares, an increase of 617.0% from the December 15th total of 962 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XB stock remained flat at $39.60 during trading hours on Monday. 3,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $40.01.

Get BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 191.8% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 76,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of B (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers. XB was launched on May 24, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.