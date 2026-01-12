Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,753,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 475% from the previous session’s volume of 304,994 shares.The stock last traded at $17.7850 and had previously closed at $17.71.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $670.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIV. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sequent Planning LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period.

About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

