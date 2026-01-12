iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.03 and last traded at $145.0750, with a volume of 686096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.75.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.75. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
