iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $145.03 and last traded at $145.0750, with a volume of 686096 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.75.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.75. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2353 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

