Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.8980 and last traded at $84.7860, with a volume of 188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

