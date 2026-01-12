SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.93 and last traded at $96.8290, with a volume of 7958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

